Six things to know - 3/27/17

Here are six things to know for today.



At least eight people are feared dead after an avalanche in eastern Japan. At least two other students and a teacher remain missing as rescue efforts continue. They were part of a group of about 50 students who were part of a mountain climbing exercise.



Federal Judge Neil Gorsuch could be one step closer to the Supreme Court today. The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on his nomination. But this step could take over a week. That is because committee rules allow any member to push it back.



The U.S. 60 bridge over the Mississippi River in the Cairo area will be closed starting at 8:00 a.m. Crews will be doing their yearly safety inspection. The closure will last until Friday at Noon, but the bridge will reopen from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 a.m. each day.



Traffic will be down to one lane along Interstate 24 in Christian County. This will impact both east and westbound traffic near the exit 89 interchange and the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. Crews will be patching the pavement. You can expect the lane restrictions to be in place around the clock through Friday.



Traffic will be down to one lane along Interstate 69 in Caldwell County starting today. Crews will be in the Stevens Cut area about three miles north of the exit 81 Princeton interchange. They will be removing and repairing landslides. The work is expected to take about a week to complete.



You can learn more about the candidates running for Carbondale council. The League of Women Voters will host a candidate forum for Carbondale City Council tonight at 7:00 p.m. It is happening at Carbondale City Hall.