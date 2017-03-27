Carbondale to host eclipse forums for businesses

Carbondale businesses looking to capitalize on the upcoming solar eclipse can learn more during a series of forums being held by the city.



The City of Carbondale is teaming up with Carbondale Tourism, Carbondale Main Street, and the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce to host the forums.



The forums will discuss business preparations, parking and transportation, getting around town, volunteering, and vendor opportunities.



Two forums will be held. One of Monday, March 27, and one on Thursday, March 30. Both will be from 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. in Room 116 of the Carbondale Civic Center.

Both forums will cover the same information.



The forums will also be streamed online. You can watch them here.



The total solar eclipse will happen on Monday, August 21.



