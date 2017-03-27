What the Tech: Digitize regular photos with a new app

I don't know about you but I must have 3,000 old paper photos thrown in over a dozen of shoe boxes scattered around the house. Photos of myself in elementary school through college, our wedding and the countless photos of my kids as they grew up. We haven't looked at them in years. Like you, I'd love to get them onto my computer so I can share them with my family and post them on Throw Back Thursdays on Facebook.

It's a pain to use a scanner so I use my smartphone camera which is imperfect too.

Now, Google has released a new app aimed at taking those photos, scanning them then organizing and saving them to my Google account.

Photo Scan was just released this week and I've been playing around with it on photos tossed in a shoebox.

The app uses the camera to snap the photo then captures the corners. It does this by asking you to line up circles on the screen placed near the corners. Once that's complete Photo Scan saves the picture in my Google Photos account. It's there forever and ever and ever (or as long as Google's in business, I'm betting on forever and ever).

Like other photos stored with Google Photos each picture is organized and searchable by name, place, scenery or date. A photo of my golf team is in the results of a search for my name or the words 'golf course'.

It isn't without faults. I found photos scanned with the new app had sort of a washed out look while pictures I've taken with photo apps and desk-jet scanners are more true to the natural color.

Google Photo Scan is free for Android devices and iPhones/iPads. You can find it now in the app stores.