KSP hiring for new police telecommunicator

Kentucky State Police are looking to hire a new police telecommunicator.



The position will be for Post 16 in Henderson which serves Henderson, Union, Daviess, Hancock, Ohio and McLean Counties.



Requirements include:

- Must be 18 years of age or older

- High school graduate

- One year of experience as a full-time telecommunicator or one year of college or one year of multiline telephone experience

- No felony convictions or other crimes of moral turpitude

- Mandatory background check



You can read more about the job and apply online by clicking here.