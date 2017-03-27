KSP hiring for new police telecommunicator

HENDERSON, KY -
Kentucky State Police are looking to hire a new police telecommunicator.
The position will be for Post 16 in Henderson which serves Henderson, Union, Daviess, Hancock, Ohio and McLean Counties.
Requirements include:
- Must be 18 years of age or older
- High school graduate
- One year of experience as a full-time telecommunicator or one year of college or one year of multiline telephone experience
- No felony convictions or other crimes of moral turpitude
- Mandatory background check
You can read more about the job and apply online by clicking here.