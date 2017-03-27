Man charged with attempted murder of DuQuoin woman

A man charged with attempted murder of an elderly DuQuoin lady was arrested in Carbondale on Sunday.



Just after 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, the DuQuoin Police Department got a call from 70-year-old Sherry Dunn. She told police she was attacked by 31-year-old Trayvon Johnson at her home in the 200 block of Parker Street.



Officers went to the home and started talking with Dunn. She was then taken to a local hospital and the officers followed to continue the interview.



After the interview, an arrest warrant was put out for Johnson. Detectives later learned he may have went to the Carbondale area.



On Sunday, March 26, around 1:12 a.m. Carbondale Police found Johnson and arrested him on the warrant. Johnson was taken to the Jackson County Jail.



The warrant charges Johnson with attempted first degree murder, home invasion, aggravated battery, armed robbery, and residential burglary. Bond on the warrant is set at $1,000,000 ten percent applied.