Hickory woman injured in crash involving dog in road

A Hickory woman was injured in a crash on Husbands Road in McCracken County Monday morning.



The McCracken County Sheriff's Department was called to the 4600 block of Husbands Road just before 7:00 a.m.



Deputies say 51-year-old Debra Thomasson of Hickory was driving on Husbands Road when the car in front of her stopped abruptly to avoid hitting a dog in the road.



Thomasson put on her brakes, but lost control on the wet road and went into the other lane. Thomasson's car hit a pickup truck being driven by 23-year-old Eli Edmonds of Paducah.



Thomasson was taken to a local hospital. The dog was not injured in the crash.