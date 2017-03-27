Carbondale man charged with biting police officer

The sexual assault was captured on surveillance video.More
Some charges against former Mississippi County, Missouri, sheriff Cory Hutcheson were dropped Tuesday after the judge heard testimony from the 77-year-old woman Hutcheson is accused of assaulting...More
A Carbondale, Illinois, man who police say bit an officer in March was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated battery of a peace officer.More
A Melber, Kentucky, man was arrested over the weekend on multiple charges after state police say he assaulted an officer.More
Union County, Illinois sheriff's deputies are looking for a woman who may be in the Paducah, Kentucky area.More
