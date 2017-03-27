Carbondale man charged with biting police officer

A Carbondale man was charged with aggravated battery of a police officer.



On Wednesday, March 22, around 6:00 a.m., Carbondale Police Officers were called to a home in the 300 block of East Birch Street on reports of disorderly conduct and trespassing.



Officers found 25-year-old Devonte Perrian of Carbondale and tried to arrest him.



Perrian allegedly resisted arrest by biting, scratching, and gouging the eyes of an officer. He was then able to get away from officers.



On Friday, March 24, around 10:30 a.m., officers learned that Perrian was in a home in the 2500 block of New Era Road. Officers found Perrian and arrested him without further incident. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.



Perrian is charged with aggravated battery of a police officer, resisting a peace officer, and criminal trespassing to a residence. Bond was set at $75,000.