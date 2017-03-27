Man pleads guilty to reckless discharge of a firearm in Easter C - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Man pleads guilty to reckless discharge of a firearm in Easter Carbondale shooting

By Staff report
CARBONDALE, IL -

A man has pleaded guilty to reckless discharge of a firearm Monday in a shooting that happened in Carbondale, Illinois, on Easter Sunday, 2016. 

The Jackson County State's Attorney's Office announced that 21-year-old Dwayne Dunn of St. Louis, Missouri, pleaded guilty to the charge in Jackson County Circuit Court on Monday. 

The state's attorney's office says Dunn fired a Smith and Wesson handgun into the sky in a populated Carbondale neighborhood on March 27, 2016. The charge is a class 4 felony, and carries a maximum penalty of three years in state prison followed by a year of mandatory supervised release or 30 months of probation. 

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on May 24, 2017. 

Dunn was arrested after the Easter shooting death of Tim Beaty. Two other men, John Ingram and Travis Tyler, face murder charges in that case. 

