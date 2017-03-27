Kentucky schools to see calendar changes; tourism businesses optimistic

Your student's calendar may change in the interest of tourism. Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin signed a bill last week allowing school districts to start school no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26.

Crittenden County Schools recently changed its calendar, but Superintendent Vince Clark said it was more for administrative purposes. Tourism businesses say they're excited, but school leaders say it might be an adjustment.

It may be a soggy spring day on the lake, but Big Bear Marina manager Roxy McDougal says she's already getting excited for the summer season.

She says she is excited about “meeting people from everywhere. I love being outside in the sun.”

McDougal says she can always tell when school starts and lets out by how many reservations they book. “Soon as August hits here, it just dies," she says.

School leaders say they will change the school calendar if they have to, but that may also mean getting rid of fall or spring break or ending the school year in June rather than May.

Marshall County Schools Superintendent Trent Lovett says he feels conflicted about the change. He says the current calendar, in which students start the year in mid-August, seems to work for families. “I personally feel local boards of education can set a calendar that’s best for their area. There are some communities, tourism isn't big for that area, so what's the purpose of moving their start time back?" Lovett says.

Lovett says concerns that the school calendar is impacting tourism have never reached his desk, but education is his priority.

McDougal says she would be happy keeping the marina open all year long.

Changes to the calendar would be for the 2018-2019 school year. Lovett says Marshall County will appoint a community member to its calendar committee. But, he says one thing he's not in favor of is extending the length of the school day.

Lovett says the school district may have to consider shortening winter break under the new changes.