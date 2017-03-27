Learn your risks for diabetes

There's a disease lurking among your family and friends yet you may not even know it. March 28th is the American Diabetes Association's annual Alert Day. It's a time to learn about your risk. While 29.1 million Americans have diabetes, one out of four do not know that they have it.

The association says about 8 million Americans with diabetes are currently undiagnosed. There's also 86 million American adults with prediabetes- a condition in which blood glucose levels are higher than normal, but not high enough for a type 2 diabetes diagnosis. Prediabetes almost always precedes type 2 diabetes.

People with diabetes are at a significant risk for serious complications including kidney failure, heart disease, stroke, blindness, and lower-limb amputations. Are you at risk? You can find out by taking this test. It only take 60 seconds to get your results!