Learn your risks for diabetes

There's a disease lurking among your family and friends yet you may not even know it. March 28th is the American Diabetes Association's annual Alert Day. It's a time to learn about your risk. While 29.1 million Americans have diabetes, one out of four do not know that they have it.
The association says about 8 million Americans with diabetes are currently undiagnosed. There's also 86 million American adults with prediabetes- a condition in which blood glucose levels are higher than normal, but not high enough for a type 2 diabetes diagnosis. Prediabetes almost always precedes type 2 diabetes.
People with diabetes are at a significant risk for serious complications including kidney failure, heart disease, stroke, blindness, and lower-limb amputations. Are you at risk? You can find out by taking this test. It only take 60 seconds to get your results!
WPSD.com
WPSD Station
100 Television Lane
Paducah, KY 42003
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WPSD. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.