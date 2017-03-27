County leaders push for federal aid to fix Land Between the Lakes roads

$4.1 million in federal aid has been approved to go toward repairing storm damage in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Although it has been approved, the U.S. Forest Service, which oversees LBL, still hasn't received the money.

Tommy Melton and his family use roads through Land Between the Lakes on many family outings.

"We take the whole family. We enjoy it," Melton said.

The family loves taking their Jeep on back roads through the recreation area, but lately it's been a lot harder to navigate.

"A lot of those roads, if you don't have four-wheel drive, you're not going to get back in there to a lot of those places. And some of them are even too bad for a four-wheel drive," Melton said.

The recreation area experienced widespread damage from storms in July. Damage to those roads has temporarily been fixed.

A Land Between the Lakes engineer says the federal money is needed for the permanent repairs.

"One of the favorite things for tourists to do when they come here is go on the back roads and see LBL," White said.

Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White says the issue goes beyond tourism.

"A lot of roads leading to cemeteries are almost impassible, especially to a car. People should be able to go in and visit the cemeteries," White said.

White and other local leaders brought up the issue at a meeting with the U.S. Transportation Cabinet Secretary in Washington, DC. He says they should be getting some funding soon, so roads can be repaired for families to use.

The Federal Highway Administration did not return our phone calls. In an email to White, a FHWA spokesperson said the costs of repairs exceeds the available funding. She says the recreation area may only receive a portion of the approved funding this fiscal year.

White has a meeting set up with FHWA to further discuss the issue.