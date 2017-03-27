Owning and storing guns - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Owning and storing guns

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, KY -

Six in ten Kentucky families with children have guns in their home. That comes from the latest Kentucky Health Issues Poll by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. They broke down these numbers about owning and storing firearms in the bluegrass state.

  • 45% of Kentucky adults have no firearm in their home
  • 55% of Kentucky adults have a firearm in their home
  • 30% Had firearm unloaded
  • 10% Had firearm loaded and locked
  • 15% Had firearm loaded and unlocked

The group also surveyed Kentucky adults who have a child in their home and found:

  • 59% Had a firearm in their home
  • 24% Had a firearm loaded
  • 12% Had a firearm loaded and unlocked

The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests not to have a firearm at all in a home with a child. If there is a firearm in the home, the group recommends the firearm be unloaded and securely locked in storage away from the ammunition. A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states nearly 1,500 children died nationwide due to injury from a firearm.

Powered by Frankly