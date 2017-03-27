Owning and storing guns

Six in ten Kentucky families with children have guns in their home. That comes from the latest Kentucky Health Issues Poll by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. They broke down these numbers about owning and storing firearms in the bluegrass state.
The group also surveyed Kentucky adults who have a child in their home and found:
The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests not to have a firearm at all in a home with a child. If there is a firearm in the home, the group recommends the firearm be unloaded and securely locked in storage away from the ammunition. A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states nearly 1,500 children died nationwide due to injury from a firearm.
