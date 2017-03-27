Man pleads guilty to firing gun into sky in Carbondale Easter 2016 shooting

It’s been one year since the deadly Easter shooting in Carbondale that claimed the life of one man and injured another. Dwayne J. Dunn Jr. is one of three men charged in the case. Dunn accepted a plea deal Monday afternoon in front of a Jackson County judge.

Inside the courtroom, Dunn entered in an open plea of guilty for his role in the Easter shooting in Carbondale last year that killed Tim Beaty and injured Nehemiah Greenlee.

In exchange for dropping the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charge, Dunn pleaded guilty to reckless discharge of a firearm, admitting to firing a Smith and Wesson handgun recklessly into the sky in a Carbondale neighborhood, endangering the lives of people in the area.

The charge is a class 4 felony, carrying a penalty of up to three years in prison. He'll also face supervised release and up to 30 months of probation or conditional discharge.

Because Dunn entered an open plea of guilty, as opposed to a traditional guilty plea, attorneys say the judge will determine his sentence. Dunn will be back in Jackson County court to be sentenced May 24.

Travis Tyler and John Ingram are also charged for their role in the Easter shooting. The pair will be tried together in Jackson County June 12.

A fourth suspect in the Easter shooting and the Evolve apartment complex shooting a few days later is still missing. Carbondale Police say they’re still searching for Daniel Holmes, with warrants out for his arrest. Police say Holmes is dangerous, and he may be armed. They say the search for Holmes is continuing and they’re hopeful they can bring him to justice.

"That's our ultimate goal, is to get him arrested, so that he can face the charges he's up against and get justice for the family," said Carbondale Police Sgt. Amber Ronketto.

Anyone with information about Daniel Holmes is asked to contact police. You can also leave tips anonymously through Crimestoppers at 618-549-2677.