Suspicious packages close some Kentucky court buildings

Officials say some public buildings in southwestern Kentucky have been blocked off after suspicious packages were found at a county courthouse and two justice centers that house courtrooms and judicial offices.



Media report police say the packages found Monday at justice centers in Todd and Logan counties and the Todd County Courthouse looked like explosives but were determined to be non-hazardous.

In a news release sent Monday night, Kentucky State Police Post 2 says there was a suspicious device at the front doors of the Todd County Sheriff's Department, and a second device was found at the Todd County Justice Center. The KSP Hazardous Devices Unit found both devices to be non-hazardous and collected them as evidence. The news release says the Logan County device was investigated by KSP Post 3, and it was also deemed non-hazardous. The two posts are working together on the case.



Todd County Sheriff Tracy White told the Kentucky New Era that the area near the justice center and the courthouse was blocked off as state police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated.



Logan County Judge-Executive Logan Chick told The Daily News the package there appeared to be three sticks of dynamite taped together.



Police said they think the incidents are connected.