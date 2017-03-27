Authorities in Mexico, Central America on lookout for Tennessee teen

Authorities say they've asked law enforcement in Mexico and Central America to be on the lookout for a 15-year-old Tennessee girl who is believed to have been taken by her teacher.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the agency was doing it as a precaution only, and there have been no sightings south of the U.S. border of either Elizabeth Thomas or her 50-year-old teacher, Tad Cummins. The agency got a tip last week that the teacher's car may have been spotted in Corpus Christi, Texas, but police there were not able to confirm it.

Monday marks two weeks since they went missing.

Maury County District Attorney Brent Cooper tells WAAY-TV that investigators have discovered the pair had a "romantic interest" and believe they communicated in secret.