Former UT Martin standout quarterback Derek Carr returns as coach

Derek Carr was and is still one the most prolific quarterbacks in UT Martin history. Which is why when the Skyhawks needed a new passing coordinator and wide receivers coach, the first call Jason Simpson made was to his former signal caller.



"There was a certain swagger that we had here when he was our quarterback," said Simpson, who is entering his 12th season as UT Martin's head coach.



"It was a great opportunity that I couldn't pass up," Carr said. "Honestly, I didn't know I would be coming back this quick. I did always want to come back at some point in time and coach here."

Carr began his coaching career as a grad assistant at both UT Martin and Temple, then served as quarterbacks coach Tennessee Tech. And it's because of his experience outside of Martin that makes coming back now the perfect time.



"I had a lot of growing up I needed to do," he said. "I was good getting away and getting to see a bunch of different cultures and how college football is as a coach and how it should be treated."



Although he is less than a week on the job, it's as if he had never left.



"I believe we have had over 20 concepts installed in the first two days that we have had practice," said Carr. " So if somebody else new would have came in, they would have just been trying to swim and learn the concepts."



And if his job is done right, Carr's records may fall soon.



"Well shoot, I know we have the guys here that can do it," he said. "The only reason I was successful was because of the guys I had around me."

