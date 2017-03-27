Fire in Murphysboro destroys couple's home

A fire in Murphysboro, Illinois, has left a couple homeless.

Randall Whitehead lives right next door to the couple. He has lived in his home for 16 years. He said he has never experienced the fear that he did Sunday night.

"We didn't know what was going on. I thought it was a UFO landing. It was that crazy. It was around 3:20 a.m. when I looked at the clock, and they were saying 'You need to get out of your house. The house next door is fully engulfed in flames,'" said Randall Whitehead.

Firefighter James Murphy was on the scene. He says after the fire started near the boiler it worked its way up to the attic. He says the damage was extensive, and he doesn't see the couple moving back in their home anytime soon.

"They're going to have to do a lot of work to probably get that house back up and live-able," said Murphy.

According to the fire department, the couple had no working fire detectors at the time of the fire. Murphy said the incident is a good reminder for homeowners to change batteries and replace fire detectors frequently.

The couple inside the home was not hurt, and the firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread.

"At that moment you don't know what the end result is going to be. We didn't know if we were going to lose our house," said Whitehead.