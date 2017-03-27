Multiple robberies reported in same Marshall County building

UPDATE: A suspect has been taken into custody for multiple armed robberies in Marshall County. According to a facebook post from Marshall County their deputies, along with the Calloway County Sheriff's Department, stopped a call matching the description of the suspect's vehicle in Hardin.

An investigation is ongoing.

-----------------------

Local Sheriff's departments are investigating two armed robberies inside the same building in Marshall County, Kentucky, Monday night.

Our photojournalist at the scene says employees at Brewer's Grocery on Brewers Highway told him someone with a gun robbed the grocery store. The suspect walked out of the store, then tried to rob the liquor store in the same building. Employees tell us shots were fired inside the liquor store.

The Murray Ledger and Times reports the Calloway County Sheriff's Office is helping the Marshall County Sheriff's Office search for the suspect, and the suspect used a .22-caliber handgun.

We have reached out to both sheriff's departments to get more information. We will bring you updates on this story as new details emerge.