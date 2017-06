After six seasons, Marshall County boys' soccer coach Andy Pagel has stepped down to spend more time with his family.

Pagel spent more than a decade as an assistant coach before taking over the program in 2011. He led the Marshals to an 85-41-9 record in his six seasons, leading Marshall County to two regional titles and three district championships.

While resigning as boys varsity coach, Pagel will continue to be the head coach for the Marshall County middle school girls program.