If you are a fan of using emojis to express yourself, you're in luck. Unicode Consortium, the group that governs emojis, will release 69 new emojis in June.



The new emojis range from the mystical with genies and mermaids, to the tasty with pretzels and broccoli.



The emojis pictured are just mock-ups of what they could look like when they are released later this year. The ones we are previewing are in "Apple style."