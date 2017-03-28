Hopkinsville holding second community forum on upcoming solar eclipse

In preparation for the upcoming solar eclipse, the City of Hopkinsville is hosting a second community forum.



The second forum is being held Tuesday, March 28 at 6:00 p.m. at the Hopkinsville Community College Auditorium located at, 720 North Drive.



The forum is open to the public and will include general updates about planning for the solar eclipse, along with logistical components such as accommodations, utilities, safety and plans to coordinate the anticipated high traffic areas.



Two scientists from the UC Berkeley will also be at the forum. They will be talking about how to safely view the solar eclipse and their work on the Eclipse Megamovie project.



If you can't make it to the forum, it will be live streamed on the Solar Eclipse Hopkinsville 2017 Facebook page which you can get to by clicking here.



The solar eclipse will be on Monday, August 21.