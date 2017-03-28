Cross drain replacements to close portion of Carlisle County road

A portion of a road in Carlisle County is expected to be closed Tuesday and Wednesday for cross drain replacements.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 877 will be closed to traffic near milepoint 2.2. This is between KY 1591 and KY 123 between the Berkley community and Arlington.



Crews will be replacing several cross drains.



The road will be closed from around 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. both Tuesday and Wednesday.



In case of rain, the project will be extended on a day by day basis until the work is completed.



There will be no marked detour. Access for property owners will be maintained on each side of the closure point.