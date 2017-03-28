Six things to know - 3/28/17

Here are six things to know for today.



President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order to roll back former President Obama's climate change policies. It will repeal or replace at least six Obama executive orders aimed at fighting climate change and regulating carbon emissions.



A suspect is in jail after several armed robberies in Marshall County. A post on the Marshall County Sheriff's Department Facebook page says the robberies happened last night in the Brewers and Aurora communities. The suspect was arrested during a traffic stop in Hardin. His name has not been released.



A strong line of severe storms leaves a path of destruction through the southeast. In Nashville, storms knocked down trees and power lines and a falling tree crushed two cars. There were reports of up to baseball sized hail.



You can learn more about how the solar eclipse will impact the Hopkinsville area. The eclipse is happening August 21st. Thousands of visitors are expected in the western Kentucky area. Tonight's public meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. at the Hopkinsville Community College Auditorium.



Lane closures are expected along KY 877 in Carlisle County today and tomorrow. It is happening between the Berkley community and Arlington. Crews will be replacing cross drains from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.



A bill to prevent campaign funds from being invested in private companies is headed for Republican Gov. Bill Haslam's desk. The bill would limit candidate and political campaign committees' investments to banks or credit unions that are members of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.