License now required to rent out Carbondale homes on sites such as Airbnb

Renting out home on Airbnb in Carbondale? You'll now need a license to do so.



In December, the City Council passed an ordinance that requires residents to get a license through the city's Development Services Department.



The Vacation Rental Units license is for people wanting to rent out their homes to travelers who stay for less than 30 consecutive days.



The city says they wanted to remind residents about the new ordinance before the beginning of vacation season.



The application for the license is available below.



If you have questions, contact City Planner Travis Taylor at (618) 457-3233 or ttaylor@explorecarbondale.com.



