Deputies release name of Marshall County robberies suspect

Deputies have released the name of the man charged in connection to three store robberies in Marshall County Monday night.



The Marshall County Sheriff's Office says around 7:38 p.m. they were called to two armed robberies in the Brewers community.



Employees at Brewer's Grocery on Brewers Highway told Local 6 that someone with a gun robbed the grocery store.



The man then walked out of the store and allegedly tried to rob the Brewers Liquors in the same building. Employees tell us shots were fired inside the liquor store.



A third armed robbery was also reported at the Aurora One Stop. Deputies say shots were fired at two of the locations, but that no one was injured.



A short time later, deputies were able to stop the suspect's car in Hardin. The suspect, 20-year-old Thomas Odell Bell III of Benton, Kentucky, was taken to an address on Charlie Miller Road. At the location, deputies recovered some evidence and other items.



While at Charlie Miller Road, Bell broke away from deputies and run. He was then caught again. Two deputies had minor injuries from the incident. One of the deputies was hit by Bell.



Bell was arrested and taken to the Marshall County Detention Center.



He is charged with:

- Robbery, 1st degree, 3 counts

- Assault 3rd degree, police officer

- Fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (on foot)

- Escape 2nd degree

- Operating motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense

- Wanton endangerment, 1st degree, 3 counts

- Criminal mischief, 2nd degree

- Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree