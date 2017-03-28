Man arrested in Weakley County after asking woman he stopped to "console" him

A Carroll County, Tennessee man was arrested in Weakley County after he allegedly stopped a woman and asked for her to "console" him.



The Weakley County Sheriff's Department says Monday night around 10 p.m., a woman was driving on Highway 22 between Dresden and Gleason when a car behind her flashed its headlights and she pulled over.

The man driving pulled up to her car, and through the open car window he told her he found out his wife had cheated on him and he was looking for someone to "console" him.



The woman told him no and rolled up her window. The man then swerved in front of her and tried to get her to stop.



The victim was able to get the license plate number from the car and gave it to the sheriff's department.



Deputies found the car on Hunt Road near Palmersville Tuesday morning and arrested the suspect, Nathan Adams of Carroll County, after a short foot chase.



He was arrested on a domestic assault warrant from Carroll County and will face charges from Weakley County for evading arrest and resisting arrest. The Weakley County Sheriff's Department says it is also charging Adams with reckless endangerment at disorderly conduct.

Capt. Randall McGowan says the sheriff's department has also received a report from a woman that Carroll approached her on Monday afternoon in Union City. McGowan says the woman has been advised to report that incident to the Union City Police Department.