KY Gov. Bevin vetoes 3 bills passed by GOP-controlled legislature

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has vetoed three bills and a portion of a fourth bill passed by the new GOP-controlled legislature.



Records show Bevin issued his vetoes on Monday. Lawmakers could override those vetoes when they reconvene on Wednesday for the final two days of the legislative session.



Bevin vetoed Senate bill 91 , which would have expanded a law allowing the state to commit people to a mental hospital against their will. He vetoed House bill 540 , which made it a felony to fly drones in a restricted area. He vetoed Senate Joint Resolution 57 , which named various roads throughout the state. And he partially vetoed House bill 471 to remove language that would only let the state legislature spend money from the Volkswagen Mitigation Trust Agreement.