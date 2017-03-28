KY Gov. Bevin vetoes 3 bills passed by GOP-controlled legislature

A top Republican lawmaker says Kentucky settled a lawsuit against a major prescription painkiller manufacturer for "pennies on the dollar" to avoid an embarrassing conflict of interest for the state's Democratic attorney general.More
A top Republican lawmaker says Kentucky settled a lawsuit against a major prescription painkiller manufacturer for "pennies on the dollar" to avoid an embarrassing conflict of interest for the state's Democratic attorney general.More
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin told WVHU radio host Tom Roten on Tuesday the Senate proposal was "not really a good bill" but said it would start the process of giving states more control.More
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin told WVHU radio host Tom Roten on Tuesday the Senate proposal was "not really a good bill" but said it would start the process of giving states more control.More
Gov. Matt Bevin has filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss a legal challenge to Kentucky's new law banning mandatory union fees in workplaces.More
Gov. Matt Bevin has filed a motion asking a judge to dismiss a legal challenge to Kentucky's new law banning mandatory union fees in workplaces.More
Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has filed emergency regulations that some abortion providers say are designed to shut them down.More
Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has filed emergency regulations that some abortion providers say are designed to shut them down.More
Attorney General Andy Beshear filed a lawsuit in state court on Tuesday challenging Gov. Matt Bevin's recent executive order that abolished and replaced some state education boards.More
Attorney General Andy Beshear filed a lawsuit in state court on Tuesday challenging Gov. Matt Bevin's recent executive order that abolished and replaced some state education boards.More
President Donald Trump has nominated Indiana's health commissioner to serve as the next U.S. surgeon general, choosing an anesthesiologist who served under Vice President Mike Pence.More
President Donald Trump has nominated Indiana's health commissioner to serve as the next U.S. surgeon general, choosing an anesthesiologist who served under Vice President Mike Pence.More
The two-year Illinois state budget impasse has prompted the Senate minority leader to call it quits.More
The two-year Illinois state budget impasse has prompted the Senate minority leader to call it quits.More
Illinois legislative leaders plan to meet again in continuing attempts to nail down a budget deal before a fiscal crisis that could erupt by Saturday.More
Illinois legislative leaders plan to meet again in continuing attempts to nail down a budget deal before a fiscal crisis that could erupt by Saturday.More
The Trump administration has set new criteria for visa applicants from six mainly Muslim nations and all refugees that require a “close” family or business tie to the United States.More
The Trump administration has set new criteria for visa applicants from six mainly Muslim nations and all refugees that require a “close” family or business tie to the United States.More
Lottery players in Illinois won't be able to buy Mega Millions or Powerball tickets after this week because of the state's budget impasse.More
Lottery players in Illinois won't be able to buy Mega Millions or Powerball tickets after this week because of the state's budget impasse.More