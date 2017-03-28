Kentucky Dam visitor center to open this weekend

The Tennessee Valley Authority is getting ready for the upcoming vacation season by opening visitor centers at three of their dams.



One of those dams is the Kentucky Dam located in the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.



Visitors will be able to learn more about TVA's history, how TVA operates its electric system, and how the dams are used to help with flood control.



The Kentucky Dam visitor center will be open 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. from April through October.



