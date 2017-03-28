Murphysboro police looking for man who robbed convenience store

Murphysboro police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store early Tuesday morning.



The Murphysboro Police Department says the Huck's Convenience Store at 1937 Walnut Street was robbed around 1:19 a.m.



The suspect pointed his hand, which was wrapped in a paper bag, at the store clerk and demanded that the clerk empty the register of all cash.



The clerk though the the suspect had a gun and complied with the demands. Police are not releasing the amount of money stolen at this time.



The suspect then ran from the store. He was wearing a gray hoodie with the hood covering his face and dark pants.



Police are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Murphysboro Police Department at (618) 684-2121.