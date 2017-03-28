State releases audit of McCracken County Clerk's Office

We're committed to tracking how the government uses your tax dollars. Kentucky's auditor released his audit of the 2015 financial statement of McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs. The auditor found no instances of non-compliance.

He also noted that there were no matters involving internal control financial reporting that were considered to be material weakness.

In the fiscal year that ended in December of 2015, the clerk's office collected more than $2 million in motor vehicles license and transfers.

In addition, $24,000 was collected for marriage licenses, and more than $5,800 in beer and liquor licenses.

