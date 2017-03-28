State releases audit of McCracken County Clerk's Office

President Donald Trump has nominated Indiana's health commissioner to serve as the next U.S. surgeon general, choosing an anesthesiologist who served under Vice President Mike Pence.More
The two-year Illinois state budget impasse has prompted the Senate minority leader to call it quits.More
Illinois legislative leaders plan to meet again in continuing attempts to nail down a budget deal before a fiscal crisis that could erupt by Saturday.More
The Trump administration has set new criteria for visa applicants from six mainly Muslim nations and all refugees that require a “close” family or business tie to the United States.More
Lottery players in Illinois won't be able to buy Mega Millions or Powerball tickets after this week because of the state's budget impasse.More
