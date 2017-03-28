Murray State's Griffin will transfer

Murray State basketball coach Matt McMahon confirmed Tuesday freshman guard Dondre Griffin intends to transfer out of the Racer program.

Griffin played sparingly for the Racers last season, averaging 3.7 minutes in his 15 games. He averaged 1.6 points per game while shooting 35.7% from the floor.

Griffin missed six games in the middle of the season after injuring his thumb in practice. There is no word yet on where Griffin plans to transfer.

Griffin issued the following statement on Twitter: "First off I'd like to start by thanking the fans, the community, and my fellow students at Murray State University. The time I've spent with you and the relationships I have built are priceless. You will forever be my second home and I will always look at you guys as family. Me and my family have requested and been granted my release from Murray State. We are beyond grateful for the past year and the love Racer Nation has showed."