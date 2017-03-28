Mother speaks out after TSA pat down of son with sensory processing disorder

One mom says she's horrified after going through security last weekend at the airport in Dallas, Texas.

Jennifer Williamson posted video of the pat down on Facebook. You can watch that video above.

She says a TSA agent aggressively patted down her teenage son even after she asked for an alternative process per agency rules.

Williamson says Aaron suffers from sensory processing disorder. It can cause anxiety in children when touched.

"My son felt extremely violated," Williamson says. "He left the area and was upset for quite some time. We've dealt with questions for several days now asking why that happened and what he did wrong."

The TSA says the pat down was done by the book. In a statement, the agency says the pat down was needed due to an alarm on Aaron's laptop.