Paducah's Brook Richard turns hobby into job

Nearly 20,000 people gathered last November for the World Championship Duck Calling Contest in Easton, Md.

In the World Team Live Duck competition, the duo of Trevor Shannahan and Paducah's Brook Richard took home the world title.

Since entering his first competition in 2007 during high school, Richard’s hobby has landed him a job in the industry where he can now spend more time with his passion.

Richard, 25, says he spent a lot of time honing in on his craft after entering his first competition.

"(You either) put in the time or you don't," Richard said. "When I say countless hours I mean three to four hours a day, every day."

“It's very, very diligent."

And those hours, as you can imagine, didn't go unnoticed.

"I've managed to upset my entire family, neighbors, outside, inside, wherever," Richard said.

But all of his work paid off last November when Richard and his friend Shannahan won the world title.

"It's a lot of talent, a lot of luck,” Richard said on what it takes to win the title. “It's who the best duck caller is that day."

Since winning the world competition Richard admits it has opened up some doors.

“I’ve moved from southeast Louisiana to Paducah to sell duck calls and duck decoys,” Richard said smiling.

“He understands our industry really well,” mentor and former World Duck Calling Champion Kelley Powers said. “It was kind of a no-brainer for us to recruit him and get him on board at the call company.”

