In cold case investigation, KSP encouraged by technological advances

Investigators have reopened a deputy sheriff's murder case.

Kentucky State Police investigators say they're still looking for more information into the 1984 death of Livingston County Sheriff's Deputy Carnie Hopkins. Investigators say Hopkins told dispatchers he would be checking on a hitchhiker before Hopkins was found shot to death at a Livingston County intersection.

As for why the case is being reopened, troopers say it's because they received new information, but they wouldn't get specific about what that information is. But, in addition to new information, investigators say they have technology on their side. Fingerprinting and DNA analysis are cheaper and more accurate now, which means members of law enforcement are even more optimistic.

In the video above, you can see what the intersection where Hopkins was found looked like in 1984. Today, there is no more evidence or clues to find there. Kentucky State Police Trooper Jody Cash says that doesn't mean there is no hope.

Cash says they're constantly combing through all their cold cases, but there are certain challenges. “A lot of the people there at the scene, or had direct knowledge, may not be around this area anymore or might not be living," he says.

Advances in technology have helped. He says sometimes they just need something extra. “We had started a more thorough look of our evidence within the past year. It just so happens within this case we also received some information relayed to us," Cash says.

None of Hopkins’ family members wanted to speak on camera, but they all told me they're encouraged the case has been reopened and they hope it'll be solved soon.

Cash says investigators aren't treating the case any differently, but he says they want to see Hopkins’ case resolved as much as anyone else. “In some ways we are part of their family, too, as law enforcement," he says.

Cash says investigators are treating Hopkins' case as a murder case. He says anyone with information is encouraged to call police.