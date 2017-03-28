Robbery witnesses say they're thankful to be alive after shots fired

The Marshall County sheriff says 20-year-old Thomas Bell of Benton is responsible for a string of robberies in the county Monday night.

Bell is charged with felonies, including three counts of first degree robbery and wanton endangerment after allegedly firing a weapon in two of the businesses. Marshall County Sheriff Kevin Byars says Bell robbed Brewers Grocery around 7:30 p.m. on Monday. The sheriff says Bell then went to the connecting liquor store and held an employee at gunpoint, but left with no money. He headed for Aurora, where investigators say he robbed Aurora One Stop about 45 minutes later.

Witnesses say they're thankful they're alive.

"I saw him with the gun, her on the floor, hands up," Brewers Grocery employee Nicola McClure said.

When McClure saw the robber holding her co-worker at gunpoint, she hid behind a shelf, feeling helpless with her phone just out of reach.

"I leaned forward to grab my phone, and as I leaned forward, he started to turn his head, and I backed back up," McClure said.

She couldn't grab her phone to call 911 before the man left with money and headed to the connecting liquor store.

"I never thought it would actually happen to me. It was the scariest thing," said Brandon Risden, the employee working at the liquor store during the robbery.

"He said I was taking too long, and started to get mad," Risden said.

Risden said that's when the robber shot at the counter, leaving holes.

"If it would have hit me, it would have killed me," he said.

The robber didn't stop there. Investigators say he went to Aurora One Stop, where he pointed a gun at the couple who owns the store and fired the shot that hit a chair.

"I was just trying to hit him to get away the gun," said owner John Patel.

Surveillance video shows Patel swinging a pole. He says he chased the robber down and got the car's description.

Using that description, the sheriff says deputies found the car in Hardin and arrested Bell.

After the arrest, deputies brought Bell to Charlie Miller Road, where they found evidence and looked for the stolen money he had dumped there. That's where Bell tried to run. The sheriff's office says he hit a deputy, resulting in more charges. Two deputies had minor injuries.

The sheriff's office wasn't able to find the stolen money from brewer's grocery until this morning. They believe they have most, if not all of the money.

"No matter what his intentions were, he put peoples' lives in danger by firing a weapon at them, so it doesn't matter what his intentions were in my opinion. The safety of our citizens is first and foremost," Byars said.

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office also helped in the investigation.