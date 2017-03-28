Local parents talk importance of gun safety in homes with children

Gun owner and mom Victoria Zalucki says she wants to get rid of the stigma against owning guns around children and encourage education.

"Are you supposed to touch these?" Victoria Zalucki asked her 3-year-old Eli. He said no. "That's right," she said.

She's talking about her guns. She has four young children in her home, and she says it's important to educate them early about the dangers.

"Starting off, we tell them that they can hurt people, they're not a toy, and they're not to be played with," Zalucki said.

The Zaluckis keep their guns out of reach and locked away. She said there is a way to have guns in your home with children and be safe about it.

"I've heard people called bad parents just because [they] have a gun in the house, but I fiercely believe you have the right to protect yourself," Zalucki explained. She said she doesn't like the stigma against owning a gun when you have children.

She said she has talked to her four young boys about guns since they were old enough to understand.

Unlike the Zaluckis, 12 percent of Kentucky homes with children have firearms that are loaded, but not locked. The Kentucky Health Issues Poll reports nearly 60 percent of Kentucky households with children have firearms.

Richie Taylor is a gun owner, a father, and he works at Paducah Shooter Supply. He sells gun safes for a living.

"Accidents can happen, and it can even happen with an experienced firearm owner. You have to be careful," he said.

He said sales of gun safes are rising. He said when people buy a gun from Paducah Shooter Supply, the customers are encouraged to buy a safe at the same time.

"If you have children around the house, you definitely need a gun safe to keep them out. Without a doubt," Taylor emphasized.

Taylor said it's better to be safe than sorry.