Paducah police: man arrested after fighting officer for a gun

A man was arrested on multiple charges, including third degree assault of a police officer, after the Paducah Police Department says a traffic stop led to a fight for control of a gun.

Police say an officer stopped a Nissan Altima with improper license plates on Ella Drive on Paducah's south side around 5 p.m. Monday. When the officer walked up to the car, police say he saw the man driving it put something in his pocket.

When the officer asked the driver, 43-year-old Marvin Hayes, about what he put in his pocket, he handed the officer a bag of marijuana and a digital scale. The officer says the man looked anxious, so he asked him to step out of the car.

The officer reports that Hayes kept reaching for his ankle, even after he was told not to. When the officer went to handcuff Hayes, Hayes tried to run away.

The police department says the officer tackled Hayes, and a .45-caliber handgun Hayes had on him fell to the ground. The two fought on the ground for a few minutes, and police say Hayes continued reaching for the gun during the scuffle.

The officer held Hayes down until other officers arrived at the scene to help him.

The police department says a woman saw the fight, and called the Paducah Emergency Communications Service Department to report that the officer needed help. She told dispatchers she saw a gun on the ground, and kept them informed about what was happening until more officers arrived.

Hayes was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, third-degree assault on a police officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of cocaine, marijuana trafficking, improper display of registration plates, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, and driving under the influence.