New facilities at Marion High School include new home for preschool program

Teenagers aren't the only ones enjoying the new facilities at Marion High School in Illinois. A special school readiness preschool program called Kiddie City also calls the high school home.

In the program, high school students work with preschoolers throughout the day.

"I feel like we really did deserve a new room, because it's a big, growing program. It's very impactful,"said Marion High School student Johnna McSparin.

When designing the new facilities, child development program director Rani Walker-Gross says safety was the main priority.

"As the world changes, our building, luckily, was able to change with it and keep up with the safety standards that are necessary for a lab or observation space," said Walker-Gross.

One of the newest and most important features added to Kiddie City was the more security. No one gets in or out without the teacher knowing.

Now that the facility is complete, Vice Principal Nate Addison says the school plans to add more programs for students.