Women of Hope helping families through service

Hunger is a problem for many families right in your neighborhood. Volunteers at Murphysboro Food Pantry say last year alone nearly 10,000 people picked up food for their families there, with the pantry feeding tens of thousands in Jackson County alone.

The food pantry is getting some extra help from Women of Hope, a new community outreach group for southern Illinois.

As clients make their way through the doors of the food pantry, Sarah Burke and her friends help pick out and pack up their monthly food supply. She and the other women who founded Women of Hope, the service-based outreach group for women, as a way to give back make up the line serving the clients.

"We're nondenominational, but we are trying to follow Christ's example by serving the people in our community," Burke said. With every can and box full of food they pack up and send out, they hope to help more southern Illinois families stay full for longer.

Jeri Branch and Clinton Woley turn to the food pantry when they need the help. There’s always help there.

"I work part time, only three days a week, so it really helps me out a lot," Branch said.

"We have a low income and a special needs child we have to take care of, too, so it just helps out a lot," Woley said.

"To see where the donations are going and know that they're helping families in the area who are going through a hard time and who need a little extra help, we're happy to be able to do that," Burke said. She said if the group spreads a little love and help to the families they serve, they can truly call themselves Women of Hope.

The Murphysboro Food Pantry puts food on the table for thousands of families around Jackson County each year, including disabled veterans, elderly couples and students.

Director Jane Williams said they try to send home $150-worth of food for families, with six people each month. Williams says dozens of families come in every day, each seeking the once-a-month boost the pantry can give. But, with the state’s budget impasse and job cuts happening daily, it seems the pantry is always stretched thin trying to keep people in the area from going hungry.

"We're much needed in the community to provide this service as times get tougher and programs are cut, where our services become even more necessary to fill in the gaps between budgets and keeping the shelves filled," Williams said.

For more information on how you can help the Murphysboro Food Pantry, click here, or call 618-684-8258 for more information.

To join the Women of Hope or for more information on how you can help, email siwomenofhope@gmail.com.