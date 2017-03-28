Tom Butler to be inducted in the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame

Former Local 6 anchor Tom Butler is among nine new members joining the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.

Butler served first as an anchor and, ultimately, as vice president of news during his 35 years at Local 6.

He, along with the other new members, will be inducted April 28.

We want to congratulate Tom on this accomplishment. He was a mentor to several journalists and an advocate of strong journalism while here, something the hall of fame noted in the news release announcing his induction.

To be inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame, nominees have to be Kentucky natives or they have to have spent the bulk of their journalism careers in the state.

The other eight inductees are:

- Lewis Conn and William Matthews, who created the Newspapers Inc. chain in 1968.

- Ron Daley of Hazard, former editor and publisher of the Troublesome Creek Times in Hindman, now strategic partner lead for the Kentucky Valley Educational Cooperative.

- Dr. Mike Farrell, professor of journalism at the University of Kentucky, director of its Scripps Howard First Amendment Center, and former managing editor of The Kentucky Post.

- Bill Francis, retired reporter and anchor for WDRB-TV, who covered Louisville for 42 years and was the first full-time business reporter for a Kentucky television station.

- Mary D. Ferguson, who became the first female reporter for Hopkinsville’s Kentucky New Era in 1962, then a columnist and the Pennyrile area’s unofficial historian until her death in 2016.

- Bettye Lee Mastin, a retired Lexington Herald-Leader reporter and author whose writing about historic architecture helped lead to the preservation of many historic structures.

- Joe Palmer, a Lexington native and UK graduate whose Thoroughbred racing coverage for the New York Herald Tribune in the 1940s and ’50s was hailed by many at the time as the best.

Conn, Furguson and Palmer are being inducted posthumously.