Food trucks closer to rolling up on Paducah

Food trucks could be parking along Paducah’s riverfront soon.

Tuesday night, the Paducah City Commission continued its conversation about expanding where they are allowed. Currently, food trucks and produce stands are permitted along Hinkleville Road between Paducah Ford and Olivet Church Road or on Lone Oak Road between I-24 and Bleich Road.

There are very few trucks in town, because there is little foot traffic in those areas.

An ordinance drafted by Planning Director Steve Ervin would expand that option to any commercial or industrial zoned area in the city.

Regulations include:

- Trucks cannot be parked within 100 feet of another restaurant’s entrance

- A truck cannot stay in the same location for more than 14 consecutive days

- A truck has to be in the right-of-way or public parking lots

- Can be in private (non-residential) owned commercial zones

- May not operate in the same spot for more than 14 days; must wait 30 days between locations

- Public parks are an option but must be approved by Public Parks Services

- Cannot obstruct pedestrian flow

- Cannot take up more than two parking spaces

- Fire hydrants must be accessible

- Hours of operation must be from 6 a.m. to11 p.m., unless it’s on private property where a business is open

- Must be 500 feet from events like BBQ on River or Quilt Show

There are multiple regulations from the Purchase District Health Department, including:

- Professional plumbing

- Outside garbage containers

- No alcohol sales, unless it’s at permitted events

Murray State University has had a food truck for five years. It's Nick Sheehin’s daily stop, because he says, “It's more laid back, like, everybody's just getting relaxed, talking to their friends while they're waiting on their food. It's just more like a free atmosphere, I think.”

Food truck supervisor Chris Mayes says the business is grown because it travels off campus, too. He says everything inside is just like any other restaurant. It’s just smaller.

Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless and City Commissioners hope to bring them downtown soon. The hope is the trucks would bring more foot traffic to Paducah. Harless says it’s adapting to today’s business climate. She cites other cities’ progress. “I was driving around parts of Nashville that I had never been before trying to find a food truck. So, I do think that, that is probably possible. Maybe, perhaps, this brings us into new neighborhoods that we haven't paid attention to before," she says.

Jermaine Frederick is a local business owner. He’s ecstatic about the possibility. “It’s going to be great for the city. It’s going to create jobs. There will be more than one food truck from JJ’s Wings and Things,” he said.

The ordinance will go to the city planning commission, then a public forum. After those steps, the Paducah City Commission will vote. Many commissioners and Mayor Harless say they are ready for this to go to a vote.