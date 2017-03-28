Louisville police: 2 dead in shooting involving 2 officers

Police say two people were killed in a shooting involving two officers in a Louisville suburb.



Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said at a news conference Tuesday evening that the two people were killed in a field in the suburb of Anchorage.



The spokeswoman says two Anchorage police officers were involved in the shooting and that department called Louisville police for help.



Smiley gave no details about what happened but says neither officer was injured. She did not have the age, gender or race of the victims.



She says the Louisville police Public Integrity Unit is investigating at the request of the Anchorage police but had not yet interviewed the involved officers.