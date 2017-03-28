City agrees to property exchange with business

New businesses and other services could be going to one part of downtown Paducah. At Tuesday's city commission meeting, leaders agreed to own properties at 804, 808, and 812 North 7th St.

They're in exchange for selling two city-owned surplus properties in the 900 block of North 7th Street and one at 705 Finley Street for $1 each.

City leaders are looking at future development opportunities for the properties in North Seven Street.

The properties will be transferred to VanKey Properties.