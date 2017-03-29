Traffic shift on Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge Wednesday

A portion of a Marshall County Road will be closed Thursday and Friday so that three cross drains can be replaced.More
A commitment to repair aged bridges assures drivers in a local county they'll get a new bridge.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says an excavator being transported became entangled with power lines and a pole landed on top of the excavator.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say a semi clipped a utility pole along US 51 at the intersection with KY 703 in Hickman County.More
The road was closed Monday morning because of a semi stuck at an intersection.More
