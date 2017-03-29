Traffic shift on Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge Wednesday

There will be a traffic shift for the westbound lanes of the Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge Wednesday.



Westbound traffic has been in the left-hand or passing lane so that crews can work on joint replacement on the bridge.



Starting around Noon Wednesday, westbound traffic will be moved to the right-hand or driving lane.



Crews will then move to the passing lane to continue the joint replacement work.



Work on the westbound side of the bridge is expected to take about 30 days to complete. Once the work is done, crews will move to the eastbound side to continue working on joint replacement.



The I-24 Tennessee River Bridge is between exits 27 and 31.