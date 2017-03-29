Six things to know - 3/29/17

Here are six things to know for today.



A federal judge in Hawaii will hear arguments today on whether to extend his temporary order blocking the president's revised travel ban. Even if the district judge doesn't put the ban on hold until the state's lawsuit is resolved, his temporary order stays in place until he rules otherwise.



An officer is in serious condition after a crash in Louisville, Kentucky. Investigations say it happened during a crash last night. Details about the chase, the suspect, and the officer isn't being released at this time.



The European Union got a letter from Britain today, formally triggering the Brexit. The council president got a hand delivered letter from Britain Prime Minister Theresa May. The letter will start the process to end a 44 year relationship.



A traffic shift is expected along the westbound lanes of the Interstate 24 Tennessee River Bridge. Starting at Noon, all traffic will be moved to the passing lanes so crews can continue joint replacement.



A man is facing sex abuse charges after deputies say he abused a nine-year-old girl. Deputies with the Trigg County Sheriff's Office say they arrested the 34-year-old Cadiz man last night. They have not released his name but are charging him with sexual abuse in the first degree.



Dozens of soldiers who have been serving in Africa are returning to Fort Campbell. The Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line said 130 soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne," 101st Airborne Division are returning Wednesday. They have served six months with the U.S. Africa Command on the Horn of Africa.