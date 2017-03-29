Williamson County looking to fill open positions

Williamson County is looking to fill some open positions.



The Williamson County Merit Commission is taking applications for the positions of deputy, correctional officer, and civilian telecommunicator.



Applications can be picked up at the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 404 North Van Buren in Marion, Illinois between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.



Applications must be submitted no later than 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 14. The merit test will be given on Saturday, April 29.



If you have any questions, contact Jennifer Allen at (618) 997-6541 ext. 1301.