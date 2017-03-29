Marshall County robberies suspect now charged with robbery in Graves County

A man charged with robbing three businesses in Marshall County has been charged with robbing another business in Graves County.



On March 5, the 80/131 Mart at 2528 State Route 58 E in Mayfield was robbed at gunpoint.



During an interview about the three robberies in Marshall County, Thomas Odell Bell III admitted he was involved in the 80/131 Mart robbery.



Bell was charged with robbery 1st degree. He is currently in the Marshall County Detention Center on the charges from the Marshall County robberies.