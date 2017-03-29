Police looking for suspect in theft from Saline County farm

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person wanted in connection to a theft from a Saline County farm.



The Saline County Sheriff's Office says copper wire was stolen from the Donnie Duncan Farm at 100 Taborn Road. This is near Carrier Mills.



The theft caused about $60,000 in stolen items and damage to the barns.



Surveillance video captured photos of a suspect.



Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Saline County Sheriff's Office at (618) 252-8661.