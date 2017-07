Murray State University announced Wednesday afternoon that Rechelle Cadwell Turner would be their new head coach for the women's basketball team.

This comes after Turner spent 21 year coaching the Murray High School girls basketball team. The team made to the semi-finals of the state tournament this year. They won the all A title last year.

Turner also played her high school basketball at Marshall County then Murray State in college.

She's replacing Rob Cross who coached the team for 9 years.