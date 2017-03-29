Kentucky lawmakers pass bill making it easier for felons to get jobs

Kentucky lawmakers have given final passage to a bill aimed at helping people overcome their criminal pasts to get occupational licenses they might need to start new careers.



The Senate sent the bill to Gov. Matt Bevin on a 36-0 vote Wednesday. The Republican governor has been a driving force behind efforts to turn former prisoners into productive citizens.



The measure, Senate Bill 120, continues efforts to revamp Kentucky's criminal justice system. It would prevent automatic denial of occupational licenses to people with criminal backgrounds.



Senators accepted a change made by the House that applies to people convicted of violent or sex-related crimes. Under the change, those offenders would have to prove there's no connection between their crime and the duties of the occupation for which they're seeking a license.